Dentaa Amoateng rocks kente gown for 65th Grammy award ceremony

Mon, 6 Feb 2023

This year's Grammy Awards ceremony was graced by some of the sons and daughters of the motherland, including businesswoman Dentaa Amoateng.

Lady Dentaa made a bold fashion statement on the red carpet of the 65th Grammy Awards in a masterpiece kente gown.

Pistis, a Ghana-based fashion house, designed the beaded gown. Dentaa's glam team was made up of some of the country's finest vendors.

The famous CEO once again seized the opportunity to highlight Ghanaian brands on the international stage.

The CEO of GUBA Awards helped put together the African Nominees Brunch in Los Angeles to celebrate African musicians who bagged a nomination.

She again attended the Recording Academy Honors in a custom-made gown by Yartel.

The likes of KiDi, Stonebwoy, Edem, and 3-time Grammy nominee Rocky Dawuni were at that year's awards ceremony, which came off at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
