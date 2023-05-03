‘Denying a woman an orgasm alone is a serious mental health issue’ – UG psychologist

Dr Cecilia Tutu Dankwa, Counseling psychologist at the University of Ghana

A counseling psychologist at the University of Ghana, Dr Cecilia Tutu Dankwa has stated that the issue of mental health for females should be taken seriously.

According to the psychologist, females have been stigmatized in certain areas due to nature and nurture, and this has affected their mental health.



“Mental health is a serious issue for females, it is a serious issue for all but for females because due to nature and nurture, we have been stigmatized in certain things, now per our softness as females, there are certain things that we bleed within, but we try to cover it just to make men happy and just to make society happy.”



The lecturer who doubles as the principal of TUCEE Institutes of Counseling and Technology said: "At times people think that women can say anything they like...but it's not everything that a woman can say."



She emphasized the need for men to consider the mental health impact of neglecting women's needs, including denying them an orgasm. "Even neglecting a woman an orgasm alone is a serious mental health issue that men do not consider as an issue," the psychologist added.



Speaking at the International Conference of Females under the theme ‘Promoting Mental Health from the Womb to the Tomb’, on May 1, 2023, the psychologist called on society to pay more attention to mental health issues affecting females.

The psychologist also stressed the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment for women to speak up and seek help for their mental health challenges.



The institution seeks to promote counseling in Ghana and beyond and also engages in research on mental health issues.







AM/SARA