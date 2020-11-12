Derrick Logan ready with ‘Your love’

With so much happening around the world, music has become the source of strength and an antidote to lots of people’s depressions.

We have had great tunes coming from almost all the known artistes in the world, with this, young Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Derrick Logan is giving us a great piece from his music library dubbed ‘Your Love’.



The artiste is known for his versatility in music genres like R&B, Afrobeat, Afro Pop, and Hip Pop tracks say this new song ‘Your Love’ “talks about two partners who fell in love and later had issues in the relationship and one has to reconcile. Basically, I write poems, which can be considered a type of music, I guess. It's hard to tell what inspires me because it be anything and I've written poems with all kinds of subjects. Humanity is inspiring in itself. Whenever I write, it feels natural and just right.”



Derrick Logan born Derrick Nii Aryee Quaye has been in the music scene professionally for close to 3 years though he started music at age 11 when he was introduced to music by his mother.



He plays the piano and has so far worked on 5 songs which are; ‘Listen to Your Heart’, ‘Luxury’, ‘Can't Deny’, ‘Always on my Mind’ and the recently released song, ‘Your Love’ and yet to be worked on ‘Real lit’



The artiste says he wants to inspire the world through entertainment especially his music.

“Everyone is unique in his or her own way. I'm simply unique. Staying relevant, ensuring my music breeds peace and love, that’s my aim.”



Talking about his music journey he shared that, “it’s been quite tough! With less support from circles close to me, the genre of music I do makes it hard for the public to relate and also the music industry not participating in supporting young talented artiste.”



He looks up to talents like; D-Black, Fouad, Drake, King Promise.



He said: “I draw inspiration from all over the place but definitely D- black & Drake. All the time is D- Black. His voice is what does it for me.

