Desist from tarnishing my brand in your interviews - Shatta Wale warns Bullgod

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Just as actor Will Smith slapped and instructed comedian Chris Rock to keep his wife's name out of his mouth, Shatta Wale has warned Bullgod against commenting about his brand in his media engagement.

Shatta in a Facebook post disclosed that he's had it with his former manager's constant attempts to tarnish his image when he attends entertainment shows in the capacity of a pundit or critic.



"Bull Dog grow up, the interviews about me be too much. What do you want to prove …Nothing !!! So shut the fuck up before I start talking please!! You know I can talk and you can’t stop me so behave yourself before I lose it !!!,' he warned in a Facebook post dated October 31.



The brewing misunderstanding has witnessed the Dancehall musician taking all the credit for his growth and making it clear that Bullgod was never his manager.



"I was my own manager and CEO of Shatta Movement till today. Stop lying to people that you managed me. I employed you and I was paying you #differentartiste."



The famous musician also claimed that he was the one sponsoring Bullgod and not the other way around. To wit, he wants fans and the industry to desist from giving his supposed manager all the credit for the growth of the Shatta Movement.



"If eno be my fans WHO? Come out and tell me if you ever show me how to make money .I fucken showed you money your entire generation no show you !! Appreciate the KING and don’t let TV and social media fool you ...My fans are on the streets and not just social media. You lose big time,"

In a separate post, Shatta jabbed Bullgod by describing his one-time brother as a television and social media fanatic.



"I HATE UNGRATEFUL PEOPLE !! What at all do you all want from me!! You have not done anything to change my life decisions, I took every decision myself till I made you guys enjoy some good money ..Stop all this …You are disgracing yourselves tooo much Bull dog and the sell-outers. TV and social media fanatics. Go work !!," read the post sighted by GhanaWeb.



