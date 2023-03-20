Desmond Elliot fights on social media after his re-election

Nigerian actor, Desmond Elliot

Actor and newly re-elected house of representative for Surulere Constituency, Desmond Elliot has fought with blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus over his re-election.

After winning the election, Desmond made an appreciation post to his opponents, and stated that he was willing to work with them to make his constituency better.



Blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus who doubted his words tackled him in his comment section by saying that he would not do anything for his constituency and that he was just pretending.



“Same old same old … u go enter voicemail again @desmondelliot,” she wrote.



Responding to her comment, Desmond threatened to block Stella Dimoko Korkus.

Desmond wrote: “Before I remove you from my space. You follow all people know me Wella. I’m extremely shocked at you. Stella like extremely. No be you at all. Where did we miss it. You wey suppose dey talk of the Desmond you know na you come my space dey talk this. No wahala we all go dey alright."



Firing back, Stella urged Desmond to carry out his threat and block her.



See their full exchange below:



