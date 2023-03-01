Desmond Elliot takes celebration to the streets as Tinubu becomes president-elect

Desmond Elliot

Actor and Lagos State lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, has hit the streets to jubilate with other supporters of the All Progressives Congress.

The celebration comes after Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the just ended 2023 presidential election.



At 4:30am on Wednesday, March 1, the Independent National Electoral Commission chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu announced Bola Tinubu as the president-elect of Nigeria.



Bola Tinubu won with 8,794,726 beating Peter Obi who polled 6,101,533 and Atiku Abubakar who scored 6,984520 votes respectively.



Expressing his joy at his party's victory, Desmond Elliot took to his social media to share a video of himself celebrating Tinubu's win on the streets of Lagos.

He wrote, "Congratulations Naija. Renewed Hope !!! JAGABAN Hope Renewed !!!"







