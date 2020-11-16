Desmond Lamptey bags National Communications Award

The host of ‘Country on Class’ on Class91.3FM, Desmond Lamptey, has been adjudged the winner of the Outstanding Communication/Media Education Personality at the 2020 National Communications Awards.
Organised by RAD Communications Limited, the award was in recognition of Mr Lamptey’s role as a communications tutor at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).
Mr Lamptey teaches Indepth Journalism and Broadcast News writing at GIJ.
He also holds a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Communication and Media and has plans of pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).
The event, which took place on Saturday, 14 November 2020 in Accra, is a development communication awards programme, geared toward championing communications, organisational and national development.
'Country on Class' with Desmond Lamptey airs on Sundays at 9 am to 12noon and also on Mondays to Wednesdays from 7 pm to 10 pm.
Desmond also hosts 'Smooth Jazz and More' on Thursdays from 7 pm to 10 pm.
