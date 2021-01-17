0
Despite's 18-year-old son, Saahene Osei displays his fashion sense

Saahene Osei.png Son of business mogul, Saahene Osei

Son of business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite has once again set social media ablaze after dropping a new photo.

Saahene Osei has in the past weeks been trending on social media because of the finesse he adds to his dressing.

The latest photo the 18-year-old Saahene dropped was him wearing a designer long-sleeve shirt with its matching black trousers coupled with a colourful shade.

This generated lots of attention as he looked stunning in the exquisite designer outfit.

Watch his latest photo below

A look at some of his photos

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
