Despite's 18-year-old son, Saahene Osei displays his fashion sense

Sun, 17 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Son of business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite has once again set social media ablaze after dropping a new photo.
Saahene Osei has in the past weeks been trending on social media because of the finesse he adds to his dressing.
The latest photo the 18-year-old Saahene dropped was him wearing a designer long-sleeve shirt with its matching black trousers coupled with a colourful shade.
This generated lots of attention as he looked stunning in the exquisite designer outfit.
Watch his latest photo below
A look at some of his photos
Source: www.ghanaweb.com