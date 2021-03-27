Details about DJ Advicer’s burial emerges

The burial rites DJ Advicer will take place at Ekumfi in the Central Region.

Details about the burial of DJ Advicer have emerged.

The former Happy FM presenter sadly passed away on March 4, 2021.



His demise was as a result of a short illness.



The one-week observation for the late DJ Advicer was held at the premises of Happy FM on Thursday, March 25.

Okyeame Kwame, Afia Schwarzenegger, Bola Ray, DJ Andy Dosty, DJ Merqury Quaye, Giovani Caleb and others were spotted at the ceremony.



Zionfelix.net has gathered that a wake-keeping will commence on April 16 which will be followed by his burial service at Prisons, Cantonments on April 17.



