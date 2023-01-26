Dhat Gyal comes through with 'YOU & I'

‘You & I” by Dhat Gyal is aimed at promoting the fight against gender-based violence

The ‘Any man na man’ Hitmaker; Dhat Gyal has released the most awaited banger, “YOU & I”. This was released last December to successfully climax last year.

‘You & I” will be used as a pushing voice towards the fight against the gender-based violence people encounter in their daily lives yet cannot come out in the open to voice out their woes. It is a song dedicated to anyone out there who is going through an abusive relationship and feel unappreciated at any point, physically, verbally and/or emotionally abused and deserves better than being a victim.



Produced by Tymadedis and written by Dhat Gyal respectively, the new single is mixed and mastered by Nytwulf of the Don’t keep me waiting hit song by Kwesi Arthur.



Dhat Gyal recounts how growing up in Dome, a suburb of Accra was like. She saw on countless occasions how women especially, were abused in their relationships and led to their early graves with little or no accountability demanded from the abuser.



She also expressed her grief on how she had to just watch on when these women were treated badly since she is young and does not have the legal balls to stop the abusers.



“It hurts me see people go through such situations and I couldn't do anything about their situation or help them get out of such abusive relationship”



As a young rising star in the industry, Dhat Gyal believes she has to take up the mantle and use her own unique way of fighting against abuse.

“So as a young girl with no strength to defend these women, who are being abused physically or emotionally, I took it upon myself to educate young girls like myself to be mindful of whoever they get into a relationship with, since I don't have other platforms to create this awareness”



“I have decided to educate all women out there; especially the young girls out there through my song. With this, I hope and I'm sure they will also listen to the lyrics and learn from it as they are also enjoying the sound”.



Dhat Gyal got the attention of Ghanaians with her lovely voice, when she released her first mashup song in 2017 which she combined Samini's (my own) and the late Ebony's (sponsor). She is known as the Queen of mashups.



Her first single was “Mayweather” in 2017 and since then, she has been proving her skills and talent with her voice as she releases one song after another including Be with you, Any man na man remix with Bisa Kdie, Odo, Nobody, Mama, Ay3, Tatto, Miss U, Spendi love, Jo(dance), Trend, Bra Kwaku, Welcome to Africa with Sean Ex.



She collaborated with numerous foreign artists, including Ras Amankwataia from Ghana and Buil Cole from Liberia. Faya Bantu King is a Zimbabwean artist who is base in the UK, were among those she collaborated with.



She worked with producers like Dj Breezy, Tymadedis, Trino, Tom Beat, P Kay Beatz, Cash Two, Popping Beat, Eben Beatz, 1kwame Beatz, and Nytwulf.

She was nominated for the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (Unsung Category), 2019 Ghana Music Awards UK, and 2019 Ghana Music Awards South Africa in 2018. She was signed to Zylofon Music Art Fund Board in 2018.



The 2018 VGMA nominees jam, the closeup cool breeze campus party, the Bhim concept 2018, the Zylofon monetization jam, the lunch of Bet Africa 2021, and Di Asa 2018 are just a few of the stages that Dhat Gyal has mounted.



Dhat Gyal's music is available on streaming platforms such as Boomplay, Spotify and Apple Music, digitally distributed by the Apprise Music.



