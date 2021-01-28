Dhope Mix: DJ Moller releases 2020 Hit List

DJ Moller

Source: Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah, Contributor

Renowned Ghanaian Disc Jockey, popularly known in entertainment circles as DJ Moller has released scintillating mixtape dubbed “2020 Hit List” to entertain music lovers.

DJ Moller, known in real life as Jayma Cudjoe released the ‘2020 Hit List’ as a new year gift to his fans and these are irresistible and hot hits from 2020.



The sensational mixtape is a compilation of Afro Beats, Hip Pop, Drill, Dancehall among other preferred tunes adored by all.



DJ Moller, endowed with sense of realism to music, puts in his very best for all who listen to the music to have a feel and bite of the danceable and rhythmic tunes from great acts.



His ability to mesmerise fans has fetched him a high sought for “head-for-business” as he splits the mixtapes in volumes one, two and three, which each volume creating a stir of jam and thrills to the listener.

According to DJ Moller, music lovers in quest for the 2020 Hit List could download on Media Fire, audio mack, Soundcloud among other portals.



The incomparable Disc Jockey wished all fans good health as we go all go through the tussle and bustle of combating the deadly coronavirus, and advised all to strictly adhere to safety protocols in order to contain the virus.



“We hope to hear cases of coronavirus are no more on the ascendency, and in this manner, we could bounce back to the nightclubs and other entertaining hubs the virus has placed a toll on”, he highlighted.

