Diamond Appiah 'accidentally' participates in Mzbel’s Asibolanga challenge

In a video meant to tease Mzbel with Abeiku Santana’s ‘former artiste’ tag, Diamond Appiah has been captured grooving to the singer’s "Asibolanga" tune in the background.

Mzbel's nemesis, Diamond Appiah, intended to take a dig at the ’16 years’ hitmaker, but it appears she has instead hyped her new tune unknowingly.



More and more individuals are participating in the #Asibolanga song challenge, which has taken over social media since its release on October 28, 2022.



Mzbel’s new song is believed to be a jab at her old friend and now rival, Afia Schwarzenegger.



The song’s controversial title, 'Asibolanga', is a name often used by Nana Tornado to refer to Afia after they fell out and started beefing each other on social media.



However, Diamond Appiah, a member of Afia Schwarzenegger’s camp, decided to "poke" Mzbel by endorsing Abeiku Santana’s claims that she is a "former artiste" with no other track than the "Asibolanga" tune.

She was captured in a Tik Tok video dancing to the tune while mocking Mzbel, and this has been added to the list of persons participating in the challenge.



Mzbel turned the mockery into profit when she did not take offence in Diamond Appiah’s conduct but instead shared her video with the caption;



“THE CHALLENGE JUST GOT BETTER! Line up behind my biggest fan since 1966 if u also support the former artist. GOOD NIGHT WAI... OBIA BOA #foreverobsessed #TrapNoAkyiBeela. TAG SOMEONE WHO NEEDS TO LAUGH.”



Fans have trooped into the comment section of this particular post with similar assertions.



“When God blesses you, He will cause your enemies to celebrate you. Diamond thank you for trending mzbelievers song,” an individual wrote.

“This the definition of I'll set a table before you in the presence of your enemies. Mzbel, rest wai, God Himself is with you,” another comment read.



Check out the post below:









