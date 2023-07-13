Diamond Appiah dresses like the furniture in her house – Charlie Dior

The latest addition to Charlie Dior’s list of ‘worst dressed’ celebrities in Ghana is Diamond Appiah.

The popular fashion critic has taken to social media to criticize Diamond’s outfit shared on her Instagram page.



Diamond Appiah wore a long colourful polka dot flowery dress paired with a black and gold Versace waist belt.



She complimented the look with a pair of sunglasses and a black Versace bag.



But analyzing the looks from top to bottom, Charlie Dior described her choice of style as bizarre.



According to him, Diamond Apiah’s outfit is extremely loud, shiny, and could easily bind one’s eye.

Charlie likened the shiny nature of the socialite’s outfit to her gold-platted living room furniture set.



“We all know that one aunty that comes through and dresses like this. The issue I have with Diamond Appiah is she tends to dress like the furniture in her house. So many colours, shiny and loud. It’s giving Togo. It is horrible and I feel dizzy staring at it,” he stated YouTube.



Charlie Dior has been in the news on several occasions for critiquing the looks of countless celebrities in Ghana, Africa, and worldwide.







EB/KPE