Diamond Platnumz charged me 'exorbitant' 50k for a collaboration – Fancy Gadam

Fancy Gadam and Diamond Platnumz in a photo collage

Afro-pop Act, Fancy Gadam has disclosed that Tanzanian pop star, Diamond Platnumz charged him Gh¢50,000 for a collaboration earlier this year.

The celebrated Tamale-based Ghanaian Musician said his team considered that amount charged exorbitant, hence, he reconsidered his decision to feature the Tanzanian.



Fancy Gadam who was speaking to Justice Saha on Radio Justice 98.5 FM on Saturday told host, Sumaila Seini AKA Mr. Ishmael that he thought about the collaboration with Diamond Platnumz following calls from his fans for a feature with the Tanzanian star.



“After I released my song ‘KOM’ they were growing calls for me to get a collaboration with Diamond Platnumz of Tanzania. But when I and my team contacted them, they were demanding Gh¢ 50,000 which we thought was too much” he said.



Fancy Gadam is set to celebrate his 10th anniversary in the Ghanaian music industry.

A mega concert is scheduled to take place at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale on October 22th to celebrate his anniversary.



He burst into the Ghana music industry in 2017 after staging a sold-out show at the 21,000-seater-capacity Tamale Sports Stadium.



He subsequently won the VGMA New Artiste of the Year, the same year, before releasing his all-time hit ‘Total Cheat’ with feature Sarkodie which also won Song of the Year at the 2018 VGMA.