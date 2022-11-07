0
Menu
Entertainment

Diana Asamoah, Cecilia Marfo to meet on one stage at Abba Father 2022

Video Archive
Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has invited worshippers to join her at this year’s ‘Abba Father’ concert at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra.

The 2022 worship and praise edition is dubbed 'The Glory Of His Presence: Engaging the Power of Praise and Worship for Victory'.

Top gospel musicians like Cecilia Marfo, Tagoe Sisters, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Brother Sammy, Celestine Donkor, and Ernest Opoku are gracing the event.

For the first time, the rate for the event is free, with the hopes that it will draw souls to Christ.

The celebrated gospel music icon is known for popular tracks such as ‘Ahene Mu Hene’, ‘Wo Da Mu Fua’, ‘Wo Nwuma So’ and other popular renditions.

Diana Asamoah is an award-winning Ghanaian evangelist, gospel singer, philanthropist, producer, and radio presenter famously known for her spiritual and inspiring songs and her lovely voice.





ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Why Kwabena Agyepong declined a deputy ministerial job
'I am saddened by my kinsmen hooting at Bawumia' - Ahiagbah calls for 'action'
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision