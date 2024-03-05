Diana Asamoah composes campaign song for Bawumia

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian musician Diana Asamoah has composed a campaign song for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

During an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Diana Asamoah sang along to a song that extols the virtues of Dr Bawumia as the idle person to lead the country.



Diana Asamoah showered praises on Dr Bawumia for his intelligence and humbling nature, noting that these attributes are what the nation needs.



She noted that Dr Bawumia's ability to unite people has made Ghanaians long for him to lead the country and make a meaningful impact on their lives.



She is, however, yet to officially announce the song to the general public.



"Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is knowledgeable and bold. He is a humble person capable of uniting people. Ghanaians are calling for him because we need him," this is an excerpt of the lyrics of the song.

Dr Bawumia will be competing with the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama and other candidates in the December 7 polls.



