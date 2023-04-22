Diana Asamoah has not backslid from her anointing – Brother Sammy

Gospel musician Brother Sammy has defended Evangelist Diana Asamoah, over accusations that she has backslidden in her anointing due to her recent fashion choices.

Speaking in an interview with Hello FM on April 21, 2023, Brother Sammy dismissed claims that Diana Asamoah's new fashion sense is an indication of her backsliding in her anointing as a gospel musician.



He noted that Diana Asamoah has only resorted to dressing properly and ignoring her old fashion sense which does not translate in any way to backsliding from her anointing.



Brother Sammy emphasized that her change in appearance has not affected her anointing as a gospel musician, but rather, it has improved it.



He went on to declare his love for Diana Asamoah, calling her his "girlfriend" and "sugar mummy."



“Let me use my own wife Evangelist Diana Asamoah as an example, initially, she uses to dress locally, by wearing a scarf and long dresses but now that she dresses very well, people think that she has backslid.

“She is just wearing good dresses and has forgotten about her old clothes but because she didn’t start with that, people claim that she has backslid but it is not that, it is even now that her anointing is even becoming more…She is my girlfriend, my sugar mummy,” he said in Twi.



Diana Asamoah is a well-known gospel musician in Ghana, she has been in the music industry for many years. She is widely recognized for her powerful vocals and inspiring music. Over the years, she has won numerous awards for her contribution to gospel music in Ghana and beyond.







AM/SARA