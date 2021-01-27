Diana Asamoah is making Christianity unattractive – Kofi Asamoah

Ghanaian filmmaker, Kofi Asamoah, has berated Diana Asamoah over her comment about Cecilia Marfo and Joyce Blessing’s issue.

After slapping Brother Sammy and snatched Joyce’s microphone at an event and asked her to go back to her estranged husband, Evangelist Diana Asamoah advised her colleagues to slap her "the next time that she will try that nonsense again".



She believes "her madness will vanish" if they subject her to such treatment.



But in a discussion monitored by Zionfelix.net on Zylofon FM, Kofi Asamoah told Sammy Flex that Diana Asamoah is making Christianity unattractive.



He wondered why Diana will oppose to what Cecilia Marfo did if she was directed by the Holy Spirit.

The KOFAS Media Boss said God is not a confused God but some Christians are making things difficult to understand.



He reiterated that the Christian God is becoming a God of confusion due to how most Christians carry out the message.



Listen to his assertion in the audio below.



