Diana Asamoah’s facial expression as Efia Odo performs her song

Efia Odo might have triggered the nerves of Evangelist Diana Asamoah with her sexually suggestive moves on live TV.

At the ‘UTV Day with the Stars’ event on January 1, 2023, Efia Odo was asked to give a freestyle of her newly released song, ‘Getting the Bag’, and the manner in which she performed the song seemed to have infuriated the gospel singer.



Diana Asamoah couldn’t hide her emotions as she was caught on cameras rolling her eyes and staring at Efia Odo.



She had an expression of anger and a sitting posture which looked as though she was ‘ready to fight’.



Out of the four panelists including Akrobeto, Big Akwes, and Bediide, who were hosting the ‘Newspaper Review’, Diana Asamoah appeared to be the only displeased one when Efia Odo put up the show.



Meanwhile, Efia Odo’s new single has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Excerpts of the video which capture the socialite displaying erotic moves in a dark sultry ambiance have sparked wild reactions on social media, thereby skyrocketing her to the top of Twitter trends.



