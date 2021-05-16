Diana Hamilton applauds Pentecost Church for gifting prison to government

Award-winning gospel musician, Diana Hamilton

Award-winning Gospel musician and songwriter Diana Hamilton has expressed plaudit for the Church of Pentecost for building the Ejura Prison Camp and then handing over to the Ghana Prisons Service to ease the pressure and congestion in the state prisons in the country.

Speaking as a guest on Showbiz 360 hosted by the chucklesome Giovani on TV3, Friday, May 14, the “Adom” hitmaker applauded the Church of Pentecost for building the multi-purpose prison facility. And gifting it to the government of Ghana to help ease the pressure and congestion problems in our prison system.



Asked her position on the matter, she said, “my position is the church’s position”.



“Which is, we continue to support the community in areas where the community needs it, not just spiritually, but physically and financially to be a blessing. I recently donated to some widows on Monday for Mothers’ Day. But I didn’t go to mothers who have been a blessing physically to me. I went to see mothers whose husbands have passed away. That is the way of putting a smile on somebody’s face."

“Everything we are doing, we are doing it in line with the word of God. And so yes. As people of God, the Bible entreats us to support people who are in need. Jesus spoke about: you did not visit me when I was in prison. And so these are things we are doing in the line of God,” she pointed out to Giovani.



She shared one of the dearest epiphanies of her ministry. A woman said she was salvaged from the arms of armed robbers by listening to her song “Wani kume ho”, which she has shared on Instagram for all to see.



Diana Hamilton has six nominations at this year’s 22 VGMAs.