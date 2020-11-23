Diana Hamilton launches DHbyDH clothing line

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste, Diana Antwi Hamilton has launched her clothing line.

Apart from pulling crowds with her beautiful and inspiring songs, the gospel artiste has also caught the attention of many with her simple sense of fashion and vogue.



According to the songstress, she has always had the dream of diving into the fashion scene and sees this as the opportune time to live that dream.



Speaking about her inspiration, Diana disclosed, “As a child, I lived with my grandmother who was a farmer and a trader and how she would transform from regular to a posh looking woman on Sundays was mind-blowing…”



This made her realize any woman can be anything they want to be.



“I know I was made for this”.

Diana said over the years, all the outfits she wore during concerts and in her music videos have been her original designs.



“I conceive the idea but I don’t make these clothes. I speak to a designer who will then turn my vision into a beautiful outfit”.



“But then, I realized people ended up wearing what I wore so there was that burden to finally let the fashion side out for others to benefit. I want people to wear my clothes and feel the way I feel.”



She calls her clothing line DHbyDH and is working together with her sister Adelaide, a pharmacist who doubles as her Executive Director.



Adelaide revealed that growing up as a child she had always admired everything her sister wore. “To be more precise, I went to the extent of buying and wearing the same wedding dress as she did”, she added.

As time went on, Adelaide decided to be her sister’s personal stylist in order to help her decide on what to wear for her video shoots and concerts.



“I designed the most popular Nsenkyerene Nyankopon outfit and the easy breezy Wasem blue outfit,” she revealed.



She described DHbyDH as an expression of African heritage with a stylish addition to it.



“Every outfit is marked with a unique style for the everyday woman. The DHbyDH woman is classy, elegant, professional, and takes pride in her appearance…”



Diana believes that every woman is a DHbyDH woman and the outfit just helps you to become who you’re meant to be but with a lot of class, beauty, and confidence.

“So the market woman going to a wedding will not go to that wedding looking like a market woman or a farmer but a lady fit for that purpose,” she added.



They already have about ten different styles out of their first collection namely: “Naana, which has a lot of beadwork and can also be worn for any occasion. There’s also the corporate lady that comes in a two-piece but can be worn in one. There is Adel, which also has a lot of beadwork going into it and is your perfect wedding dress, a perfect special occasion dress. The kind of details we attach to these dresses just bring the Africaness in you but with a lot of class, there’s also the boss lady which brings out the boss in you.”



Diana believes this is also a way of empowering women especially unemployed ones, to learn the trade of making these clothes and helping them start something for themselves.



The award-winning songstress, now turned fashion designer aims to bring smiles on the faces of people especially the Ghanaian woman, and also bring her comfort, confidence, and happiness through what they wear.