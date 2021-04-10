Diana Hamilton's songs saved me from death - Street hawker Obaa Yaa narrates story

Diana Hamilton, Singer

Source: Skbeatz Records

A Kumasi street hawker, Obaa Yaa has shared a powerful testimony of how Diana Hamilton's hit song 'Work In Progress' saved her from death.

In a 'behind the scenes interview with Skbeatz Records, the lady recounted how she went through a series of health complications that nearly led to her death.



All hope was lost for her, she had nowhere and no one to turn to.



At the peak of finally giving it all up, she heard Diana Hamilton's "Work In Progress" being played on a radio station.



After listening to the song, she got restored, encouraged and was back on her feet!

Obaa Yaa says she has tried all means to reach out to Diana Hamilton just to see her 'face to face' and share her testimony.



She said she once walked all the way from Pankrono to Bantama just to witness Diana Hamilton's ministration but she was only able to see her face on the program flyers because she could not afford a gate fee at the entrance of the gospel event, which was held in February 2020 in Kumasi.



In an emotional tone, Obaa Yaa told Skbeatz Records that, it's her wish to meet Diana Hamilton one day in person, just to tell her she cherishes her so much and that she should keep doing the good work.