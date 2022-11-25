Diana Hopeson advises women to man up for male-dominated roles

Veteran gospel artiste, Diana Hopeson

Diana Hopeson, a gospel artiste and the former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has urged women to take on management roles for artistes to encourage growth in the creative arts and long-term relationships between managers and artistes.

According to a Graphic Showbiz report, Mrs Hopeson noted that because women were blessed with nurturing skills, she believes they can take up the role and do it better.



“I find it alarming that there are few women taking up the role of talent management in a field with so many potential career paths and notable spots for female success.



“Women possess emotional intelligence and fundamental abilities such as self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management needed to develop talents of young people, and that is why I think we should work actively to change the narrative,” she said.



She also added women need to step up their game to take up these male-dominated roles, adding, she could not comprehend why women can't be manning up to these positions.



“We won't have women stepping up their capacity to perform talent management if we don't change the perception that it is the preserve of males.

“Besides, between perception and reality, there is a noticeable chasm. I can’t think of any reason why women shouldn't be equally represented in the space,” Diana Hopeson stressed.



ADA/PEN