Diana Hopeson hosts ‘DH Golden Music Seminar’ on November 19

The event will be held via zoom

Veteran gospel musician and CEO of GHMusic Publishing and Management, Diana Hopeson is set to host the November edition of her ‘DH Golden Music Seminar’.

Aimed at equipping persons in the arts space with the requisite knowledge about intellectual property and related issues, the seminar scheduled for November 19 forms part of activities lined up for the celebration of the music legend’s 50th anniversary.



“I have noticed that a lot of musicians do not know much about the practices of the industry, the terminology, and some intellectual property rights. So, this activity is to help educate musicians and creative people in terms of copyright issues…” the former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) told GhanaWeb.



The November edition will be the third after a successful September and October editions. Topics tabled for discussion are ‘Songwriting and Publishing’, ‘The New Aftown Platform’ and ‘Special Feature Presentation’.



“We’re doing it for a whole year. It’s the golden jubilee anniversary and we’re celebrating it for a year. Every month, there is a music industry seminar. In Ghana, many musicians do not really go to school to train to be musicians; it’s the talent that brings them out,” said Diana Hopeson as she highlighted why one cannot afford to miss.

Jury Krytiuk, CEO of Madson Corporation (Canada) and Jeff Seneadza, CEO of Aftown are expected to join the veteran for the occasion. The seminar will be held at 2 pm via zoom due to efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



Meeting ID: 89797280758



Passcode: 757120