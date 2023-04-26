Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy has revealed that she faced several challenges while growing up, including struggling to make a living and experiencing difficulties with her education.
The musician, in a panel discussion on UTV's United Showbiz programme on Saturday, April 22, 2023, recounted how she used to sell second-hand clothing in Sefwi during vacations to help support her family.
She added that, despite her humble beginnings, she never imagined that she would achieve the level of success that she has today.
The musician also admitted that she struggled with her education, specifically with spelling.
"I was the one that whenever there was a vacation, I had to go to Sefwii to sell foos (second-hand clothing). I used to work on farms and stuff.
"I never imagined that this is how far God would bring me because I came from a poor family, and I never imagined because even during school days as people were going to school to learn, for me, I wasn't going purposely to learn, I didn't like it, and when it comes to their subject called dictation, then I get a headache, so for me, I learned how to spell my name, but I don't like spellings," she said.
Dictation was a headache during my school days - Obaapa Christy#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/tnWwED0KgF— UTV Ghana (@utvghana) April 25, 2023
AM/SARA
