1
Menu
Entertainment

Dictation was a headache during my school days – Obaapa Christy

Obaapa Christy 89.png Obaapa Christy, Gospel Musician

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy has revealed that she faced several challenges while growing up, including struggling to make a living and experiencing difficulties with her education.

The musician, in a panel discussion on UTV's United Showbiz programme on Saturday, April 22, 2023, recounted how she used to sell second-hand clothing in Sefwi during vacations to help support her family.

She added that, despite her humble beginnings, she never imagined that she would achieve the level of success that she has today.

The musician also admitted that she struggled with her education, specifically with spelling.

"I was the one that whenever there was a vacation, I had to go to Sefwii to sell foos (second-hand clothing). I used to work on farms and stuff.

"I never imagined that this is how far God would bring me because I came from a poor family, and I never imagined because even during school days as people were going to school to learn, for me, I wasn't going purposely to learn, I didn't like it, and when it comes to their subject called dictation, then I get a headache, so for me, I learned how to spell my name, but I don't like spellings," she said.



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dramatic scenes at court premises as 'killer' cop makes first appearance
Bawumia mocks ‘policy-less’ Mahama
Frimpong-Boateng 'cautions' Oppong Nkrumah
Akufo-Addo names Gertrude Torkonoo as next Chief Justice
State witnesses not willing to testify in Opuni-Agongo case – AG tells court
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
The Ghanaian millionaire who married after 4 months of dating
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw
Related Articles: