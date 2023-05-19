0
Menu
Entertainment

Did 2face Idibia justify cheating in marriage?

2face Idibia Dr6y.png Singer, 2face Idibia

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian music legend, 2face Idibia has shared his thoughts about cheating in marriage on a reality tv show he is currently starring in with his wife, Annie Idibia.

Some participants of the Young, Famous and African reality show, including 2face and Annie had a conversation about the touchy relationship topic.

However, in the presence of his wife, and much to the surprise of many, 2face stated that a man will still cheat regardless of whether he likes his woman or not.

He said: "Men are wired like that. A man would love a woman to hell. And maybe he is somewhere, his dick will just decide something.

"He will f**k. Men don't give a fuck about that person, he just wants to sort himself out"

Surprised by his statement, Annie asked whether he was talking about himself or men in general.

"Are you talking about generally or you're talking about yourself?" Annie asked.

Responding, 2face said: "It's what I believe."

Still not satisfied with his response, Annie asked again: "Is that you or is that a belief?"

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabi Radio (@sabiradio)

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name