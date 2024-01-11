Did Cheddar trick the Pan-African leaders into endorsing his political ambition? – Blakk Rasta quizzes

Ghanaian broadcaster, Blakk Rasta, has thrown some questions at Nana Bediako, (Cheddar), following the cancellation of his convention which was witnessed by some astute Pan-African leaders.

According to Blakk Rasta, after the government thwarted Cheddar’s convention, the likes of the Former Representative of the African Union to the United States, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, Director of the Kenya School of Law, P. L. O. Lumumba and Nigeria’s Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi said they weren’t informed that their presence was meant to indirectly endorse his presidential ambition.



The 3FM mid-morning show host referred to an interview where some of the dignitaries said, prior to their invitation to the supposed conference, they had never seen or heard anything about Cheddar.



This development has, however, triggered him into asking what exactly Cheddar told these Pan-Africanists before inviting them to the conference.



Speaking on his 3FM show, Blakk Rasta, who strongly believes that Cheddar curled his ‘fake Pan-African liberation agenda’ around these leaders, to indirectly endorse his political campaign said:



“The Pan-Africanists he invited to Ghana, are they aware that they were coming to support a political campaign?," said Blakk Rasta. "Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao is married to a Ghanaian. This woman, in an interview said she didn’t even know who Cheddar was at the time they were inviting them over to Ghana. She didn’t know he was a billionaire as she was told. She said she never knew she was coming to support a political ambition"

He continued: "P. L. O. Lumumba also said he wasn’t aware he was coming for a political campaign. Peter Obi said the same thing and Julius Malema did not come at all. Did Cheddar trick them into endorsing his political campaign all in the name of coming for a pan-African convention? Did he lie to them or trick them?”



Blakk Rasta believes that claims by Cheddar that he is a Pan-Africanist and is pursuing an agenda of liberating Africa is a total falsehood. He was convinced it was an agenda to destabilize the nation by his presidential ambition which he initially kept away from Ghanaians because of the ill motive behind it.



“In Cheddar’s speech, he mentioned something. He said he is the saviour of Ghana, and that he is not coming to take value from anybody, rather, he is coming to give value," said Blakk Rasta.



"Then he announced his presidential ambition; he wants to be president of Ghana. That’s what he said. The next day after the failed convention, his photos were all over the place as the presidential aspirant for The New Force. It means it was pre-meditated and those guys were tricked into it. But Ghanaians have been talking, they are not silent over this.



"Who is Cheddar? Some people call him Jacob Freedom Caeser. Others call him Nana Bediako or Nana Osei. There are many names to one face. No wonder he came up with a mask on his face and that day he unmasked himself. We’ve asked this question before,” he added.

Meanwhile, some celebrities have reacted to the ongoing confusion with regard to Cheddar’s political movement and agenda.



While some have sensed that Cheddar is parading a fraudulent agenda, others have described it as unfair, the government’s act of thwarting his convention.



Background



‘The New Force’, on Sunday, January 7, unveiled himself as the new messiah to rebuild Ghana and Africa.



Speaking at a press conference engendered by the government’s 11th-hour cancellation of a rally dubbed ‘The Convention 2024’ he had put together in Accra and at which he had assembled influential African thought leaders like Professor PLO Lumumba, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao from Zimbabwe and Peter Obi to discuss key challenges confronting the continent's development, Kwame Bediako said he was no one to be scared of.

Cheddar declared Africa as the next biggest thing and positioned himself as the agent of change.



Cancellation



Cheddar’s convention faced an unexpected disruption, with special security forces and the military intervening, ultimately leading to its cancellation.



According to organizers, the National Security informed them that the allocated date of Sunday, January 7th, 2024, had been designated for "security drills" at the Black Star Square.



In a letter, the government claimed that the event replacing Cheddar’s convention at the Black Stars Square was absolutely valuable and could not wait, even though the organizers had paid for and reserved the space.

The ministry stated in the letter that the event organizers will receive a GH₵10,000 reimbursement.



