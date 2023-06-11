Did Kaywa subtly reject Mr. Drews’s appreciation post on social media?

Mr. Drew is a popular Ghanaian singer

It was recently revealed that Ghanaian musician and dancer, Mr. Drew was no longer a signee of Highly Spiritual Music, the label owned by renowned Ghanaian sound engineer, Kaywa.

It was revealed that the “S3k3” hitmaker decided not to renew his contract after the initial five-year deal he signed with the label run out.



After reports of his departure, rumors had it that Mr. Drew did not leave the label without issues.



Well, it appears there is more, and this can somewhat be deduced from the turn of events following Mr. Drew's appreciation post to Kaywa on social media.



In the post cited on social media, Mr. Drew thanked Kaywa and the team at Highly Spiritual for all the work they did for him while he was signed on the label and the impact they made him have on the entertainment.

But Kaywa, in what has been perceived as a response, wrote,



"Gratitude goes beypond Instagram post! Your deeds should also show!"



