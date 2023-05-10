Did Osebo wear the most expensive look at the 2023 VGMA?

Ghanaian businessman, Osebo the Zaraman has argued that he is the best when it comes to fashion. According to him, celebrities who annually grace the Met Gala in New York pull off some of the craziest looks but yet he is criticized by Ghanaians when he comes out with something way better.

The 24th edition of the Ghana Music Awards which came off at the Grand Arena on May 6 had in attendance the man who has received tons of reviews over his style of dressing.



Osebo in a red carpet interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni offered a breakdown of his look and revealed the thousands of cedis he splash to stand out.



"Fashion is something that people will talk about. I give them headlines, something to talk about and that is fashion. I bought these Roberto Cavalli boots for 529 pounds. My shades went for 399 euros. This ring is a Ferrari, which I purchased in 1998. Now, the price will be about 2,000 euros. I also bought this Versace ring for 7,000 cedis. This Baraka men's bracelet was also purchased at 1,500 euros. The Gucci belt was 299 and the shirt was 170 euros. The kilt was 69 pounds...I can style you and also replicate this look if only you have the money," he said.



He explained his style adding that he will stop at nothing despite the negative reviews by a section of the public whom he argued have zero taste in style.



"I owe my fashion sense. It all depends on the event I want to attend and I always want to stand out. The red carpet is an avenue for us to sell our brand and so we ought to step out in style."



This year, Osebo, was one of the most sought-after on the VGMA red carpet. He hammered that fashion does not also have to make sense.

"I am wearing Roberto Cavalli boots and the colours in there can be found in the kilts I have on. I am also rocking a Gucci belt with the same colours. All this out together is what I term 'combination is a calculation'...fashion is madness," he told Paula Amma Broni.



Watch the video below:















OPD/BB