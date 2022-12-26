Did Shatta Wale and Medikal fill the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium?

Shatta Wale and Medikal

Shatta Wale and his showbiz brother Medikal on December 25 recorded a mind-blowing turnout at the second edition of the Freedom Wave Concert.

The joint show which happened at the Accra Sports Stadium witnessed die-hard fans of the two artistes spending hours waiting to witness their performances.



The big question on the lips of many including social media users is whether or not Shatta Wale and Medikal were able to realise their greatest dream of filling the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Freedom Concert sold the most affordable tickets which were as low as GH₵20.00 and GH₵50.00. VVIP tickets were sold at GH₵100.



Many have argued that this 'free-to-all' move allowed fans to buy and attend the show, resulting in an impressive turnout.



GhanaWeb's reporter, Paula Amma Broni who was on the ground from late afternoon to daybreak surmised that this year’s edition recorded double the number of attendees as the maiden event where only a section of the stadium was occupied.



Although some seats were left empty, it can not be compared to the number of occupied seats.

Members of the Shatta Movement and Meditant brigade widely circulated scenes from the stands on social media by Shatta to prove their point their favorite artistes indeed filled up the Accra Sports Stadium.



Performances



Although it took forever to see the main acts on stage, music lovers who turned up at the 40,000-capacity stadia were served with back-to-back performances from the likes of Wendy Shay, OV, Larruso, Keche, Edem, DopeNation, La Meme Gang, FBS, Fotocopy, Captan, Kofi Kinaata, Kofi Jamar and many others



The big stage also afforded up-and-coming artistes a platform to exhibit their talent and sell their music to the huge crowd.



The loud cheers and chants multiplied anytime an artiste mounted the stage.



Shatta Wale moved the crowd like no other, cementing his name as of Ghana's greatest artistes who has no issue commanding a large fanbase.

The Dancehall musician's performance which lasted for over two hours witnessed appearances from Medikal and Nigerian musicians Mr Eazi and AV.



Security



Fans on social media have been sending congratulatory messages to the two, for a successful show which had tight security until the later parts when fans forced their way through the gates unto the football pitch just to get up close with Shatta Wale.



There was a heavy deployment of security personnel on the grounds, in the stands, pitch and backstage where the artistes waited in line for their performance. A few arrests were made by the Ghana Police Service for various petty offences at the show.



Also, an Ambulance was on standby at the Accra Sports Stadium.