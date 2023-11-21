Diddy reacts to rape, abuse allegations by singer Cassie

Sean Diddy Combs. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Shamsuddin Muhammad

Source: Face2faceafrica

ASean “Diddy” Combs has denied allegations of rape and abuse from his ex-girlfriend Cassie. Combs and Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, started dating in 2007 and had an on-and-off relationship for more than 10 years. The American music mogul signed Cassie to his label in 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37.

On Thursday, Cassie filed a lawsuit in New York federal court alleging that Combs brought her into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” after she met him.



The lawsuit further alleges that Combs was “prone to uncontrollable rage” and physically abused her during their relationship including punching, beating, kicking and stomping on her. It alleges that Combs urged Cassie to use drugs and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed.



“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Cassie said in a statement. The singer is seeking unlisted compensatory and punitive damages, NBC News reported.

But an attorney for Combs has denied the allegations. “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” Combs’ lawyer, Ben Brafman, said in a statement.



“For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail,” Brafman said in the statement. “Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”



Three-time Grammy winner Combs, who is behind Bad Boy Records, has worked with several artists including Usher, Lil Kim, Notorious B.I.G., and Mary J. Blige.