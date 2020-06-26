Entertainment

Didn’t you see the earth tremors coming? - Yaa Pono asks Ghanaian prophets

Hiplife musician Yaa Pono has said he needs some answers after earth tremors hit some parts of Ghana last night.

Parts of the Greater Accra, Central Region, and their surrounding areas have experienced earth tremors.



The phenomenon which took place at about 10:40 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020, occurred three times in the space of 10 minutes, according to multiple media reports and eyewitnesses.



Reacting to this, the “Amen” hitmaker took to social media to question why preachers and prophets in Ghana suddenly went missing after the incident.

In a short video he posted, he asked: “Where are our so-called prophets? Are they asleep?”



“Didn’t you see the earth tremor?” he quizzed.





