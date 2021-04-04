Die-hard Wendy Shay fan kneels before her, shows off a tattoo of her name on his chest

The fan was heard mentioning the name of Wendy Shay with all the enthusiasm he had in him

Rufftown Record’s Wendy Shay was treated as a goddess by one of her die-hard fans when he met her recently at a public function.

The fan out of excitement quickly went down on his knees when he met Wendy Shay for the first time.



In the online video sighted by zionfelix.net, the guy was heard mentioning the name of Wendy Shay with all the enthusiasm he had in him.



“Shaygang to the world!!!,” he was heard screaming continuously in the video



The guy also showed off a tattoo of Wendy Shay‘s name he had on his chest to tell her that he is madly in love with her craft.

His show of love to Wendy Shay was not in vain because, in the end, Wendy Shay got into her car and gifted her fan an undisclosed amount of foreign currency.



Watch the videos below:



