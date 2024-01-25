Digital streaming platforms are ripping off musicians – Reggie Rockstone

Highlife musician, Reggie Rockstone

Reginald Yaw Asante Osei, popularly known as Reggie Rockstone, has said corruption has infiltrated the music scene, while disclosing the dark side of streaming platforms.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye, he disclosed that digital streaming platforms such as Spotify, Boomplay and others, are making huge revenue at the expense of musicians.



“The huge number of streams some musicians get are sometimes not genuine because they have streaming farms. The corruption that has infiltrated into music nowadays is a whole topic for another day that we need to discuss”.

According to Reggie, foreigners are reaping from the toil of our local artistes by collecting more revenues than they have provided these musicians.



“They're really spending our money and they always find a new way to rip so we have a lot of things that we have to look at,” he added in an interview with Amansan Krakye.