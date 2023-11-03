Disagree with me but don’t insult me - Okyeame Kwame to critics

Ghanaian rapper and activist, Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has expressed his displeasure about the barrage of insults targeted at him over the opinions he makes in public.

The artiste has been involved in controversy over his statements concerning topics like marriage, religion, climate change, and nature. According to him, his recent outspokenness is a result of his passion for Ghana and pan-Africanism.



He stated that he doesn't mind people disagreeing with him, but he's upset about personal insults.



Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Okyeame Kwame explained that he doesn't think Ghanaians are hostile to his opinions.



He added that he is fine with people disagreeing with him, but he doesn't like it when critics resort to insults rather than providing counter-arguments.



“I don’t think Ghanaians are being hostile to my views. The same way I disagree with other people’s ideas, there’s no way I mind people disagreeing with my opinions.

“What I don’t think it’s cool is that someone puts forward an argument and instead of a counterargument or refuting the central idea, you come to do name calling or just insult that I’m a fool, look at your forehead,” he said.



He encouraged others to share their contrary opinions without resorting to insults like “your mother” as such outbursts degrade the discourse.



“When someone is saying let’s not eat turtles because they have a particular role they play in the sea and they keep the world safe, and your best answer ‘is your mother’, that is what I don’t get.



“It decreases the discourse and take it to a realm that I’m unable to make my valid points.



“If you have any contrary opinion to that, just mention but don’t come and insult me, my mother and my family,” he said.

