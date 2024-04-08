Disappointment got me depressed when I returned from the US – Guru

Ghanaian musician, Guru

Ghanaian musician Guru has recounted a period in his life when he became despondent due to disappointment, finding himself in a predicament.

He indicated that during the COVID-19 era, he traveled to the United States of America (USA) for a project and ended up staying there for over a month due to the deadly disease.



He further disclosed that when he finally got the opportunity to return to the country, he was struggling to make ends meet due to how businesses had come to a halt because of the prevailing circumstances.



Guru remarked that the fact that people he expected to help him let him down affected him psychologically, which led to what he calls “depression” that he battled with.

“I went to the US for two weeks but because of COVID it took five months before I returned to Ghana. When I arrived, things had taken a turn, so I had to take time to make amends. During that moment, there were a lot of disappointments.



"That is why I released a song titled ‘No Bad Energy.’ It tells you I was frustrated and depressed at that time because things weren’t working in my favor. My mood reflects in my song…” he told Felicia Osei during an interview with Onua FM, as monitored by GhanaWeb."



SB/BB