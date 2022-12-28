'Divorce is not on the table'- Throwback video of Basketmouth and his wife speaking on divorce resurfaces

Basket mouth and his wife

A video of Bright Okpocha who is also known as Basketmouth and his wife talking about divorce in their marriage has resurfaced.

Recall that Basketmouth announced the dissolution of his marriage to his wife Elsie after 12 years of marriage.



He made the comment via his Instagram account late last week.



Making the announcement, he wrote: “For the first and the last time. As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation. After much deliberation, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need. He went on to further make a humble request for the netizens to respect their privacies as they navigate through these difficult times.

In the video that has now gone viral, the couple said: “Divorce is not on the table” when asked about the possibility of a separation.



The two got married in 2010 and are the proud parents of Janelle, Jason, and Maya Okpocha.



