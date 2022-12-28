0
Menu
Entertainment

'Divorce is not on the table'- Throwback video of Basketmouth and wife

Basketmouth Dsfb Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

A video of Bright Okpocha who is also known as Basketmouth and his wife talking about divorce in their marriage has resurfaced.

Recall that Basketmouth announced the dissolution of his 12-year-old marriage to his wife Elsie.

He made the comment via his Instagram account late last week.

Making the announcement, he wrote: “For the first and the last time. As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation. After much deliberation, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need. He went on to further make a humble request for the netizens to respect their privacies as they navigate through these difficult times."

In the video that has now gone viral, the couple said: “Divorce is not on the table” when asked about the possibility of a separation.

The two got married in 2010 and are the proud parents of Janelle, Jason, and Maya Okpocha.

check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Tattle Room ???????? ???? (@thetattleroomng)



Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992