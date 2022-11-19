Divorce looks good on me – Xandy Kamel boasts

Xandy Kamel has praised herself for how good she is looking even after a tempestuous marriage and divorce process.

While emphasizing that not everyone can maintain his or her sanity after divorce, Xandy said she has done a good job with herself.



Xandy Kamel’s 1-year-old marriage to Angel TV’s Kaninja crashed after a series of infidelity allegations leveled against the man, surfaced on the internet.



Social media witnessed a nasty fallout between the two as several back and forths from the former couple flooded the internet.



But casting her mind back on all that she went through, Xandy has patted herself on the back for still being able to maintain her sanity and good looks.



In an interview with Zionfelix, the popular actress said she intends to document her experiences into a TV show.

“I am planning on a show. My team and I are planning a show titled life after divorce. It's not everyone that goes through divorce [and] bounces back even after a month. Not everyone that goes through divorce still stands and grinds. There are a lot of people that have gone through divorce and they have run mad. People are in a mess, [and] even what to eat becomes a problem. People go through divorce and even when you see them, you become sad. But divorce looks good on me. I can beat my chest and say that. I know I look good. I have my sanity, I am happy,” she stated.



