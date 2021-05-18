Divorce should not be tolerated - Man of God insists

Rev. Alex Kwabla shared his views on e.TV Ghana’s Christian Connect

General overseer of the International Ultimate Ministries, Rev. Alex Kwabla Amegstse has emphasized that divorce should not be accepted in Christianity.

Sharing his views in relation to what the Bible says about divorce and remarriage he said, “It is unacceptable, God frowns against it and should not be accepted.”



In an interview with Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.TV Ghana’s Christian Connect he said, “Divorce shouldn’t be tolerated. God clearly stated in the Bible that he hates divorce and what’s hated by our creator must not be tolerated by us”.



He stated that the consequences of divorce is quite serious and can cause a lot of harm to the family and parties involved and should be prevented in every possible way.



Rev Alex also revealed that children tend to suffer the consequences of divorce the most because “It affects the upbringing of the child. The Bible says 'train up a child in the way he should go so that when he or she grows the child will not depart from the training'. Children need the father to discipline them and mother to correct them, so both parents have a role to play in the upbringing of the child”.



He mentioned that the absence of both parents doing what they have to do goes against the parents, family and society at large.



“This is one of the main reasons why couples should hate divorce”, he added.

The man of God believes that there should be other positive ways for couples to settle their differences rather than divorce.



“Saying it cannot be tolerated does not mean it can’t happen. It can happen based on the condition Jesus gave but opting out should not be the best option”, he emphasized.



He disclosed that there were several ways of going about issues rather than resorting to divorce.



“There are other ways like through prayer and also involving elders or counselors to help you sort things out”.



Best known to him, most of the divorce cases happening today are because spouses do not consult God, elders and counselors before marriage. The Bible says that by many counsel, a plan is established. So if we neglect wisdom and right counseling when facing challenges, the probability of people divorcing will rise always”.



Rev Alex, believes if couples with issues consulting the right people, then divorce cases will reduce.