Do not be deceived by any party or individual this election year - Prince David Osei advises

Prince David Osei is a Ghanaian actor

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has shared his views on the upcoming 2024 general elections in Ghana.

In a tweet posted on his official Twitter account, the actor said that the political atmosphere is quite lively with a lot happening, but also cautioned the Ghanaian youths to be careful and not fall for deceptive schemes.



According to him, many Ghanaians are tired of the two major political parties in Ghana, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and are looking for a new and vibrant party or movement to champion the youth's agenda.



He advised the youths to thoroughly examine every party and individual, and ensure they have no hidden agendas or intentions.



He said that he wants to see the youth and young leaders take charge of the country and work towards prosperity and growth in all aspects.



“This year being an election year, the political atmosphere is quite lively with a lot happening. While many of us are tired of the two major political parties in Ghana and are eager for a new and vibrant party/movement to champion the youth's agenda, it is important to exercise caution and not be easily swayed by deceptive schemes.

“Let us thoroughly examine every party and individual, ensuring they have no hidden agendas or intentions. We all desire to see the youth and young leaders take charge of this country, working towards prosperity and growth in all aspects. I advocate for a positive approach in this matter. As Charles Dudley Warner said, "People always overdo the matter when they attempt deception." God bless,” he posted.



The general elections, scheduled for December 7, 2024, will see Ghanaians going to the polls to elect the president and the 275 members of parliament.



It is expected to be a close and competitive race between the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as the founder of the Movement for Change political party, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and more recently the Leader of the New Force Movement, Freedom Jacob Ceasar.



