Do not use celebrities to entice the public to gamble - Gaming Commission orders

Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale featured in a gambling advert

The Ghana Gaming Commission has come out with a directive.

The commission in a statement ordered betting companies to stop using celebrities as ambassadors or use them for advertisements.



Per the new guideline, it is prohibited for people with huge social media following to be engaged with the aim of encouraging people to bet.



“Operators shall not use celebrities in their advertisements to entice the general public to gamble.



“To ensure the new guideline is followed all advertisement must be approved by the commission to help protect not only underage persons but the interests of punters, customers and stakeholders,” part of the statement read.

Again, there is a restriction on how betting advertisements are to be broadcasted.



Read the full statement below:



