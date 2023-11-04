Do you know how to train a child? - Mzbel clashes with Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian songstress, Mzbel, has responded to Afia Schwarzenegger after criticizing her for her son’s public appeal for a laptop that he would use for studies.

Mzbel’s son during an interview appealed to the general public to come to his aid because he wants a laptop for personal use.



Afia Schwarzenegger, in responding to the child decided to give him a laptop but went ahead to chide Mzbel for lack of proper training and not having enough funds.



The Ghanaian songstress in reacting to Afia Schwarzenegger showed the numerous laptops and computers she has in her house and lambasted her for making disparaging comments about her child's appeal.



This is Afia Schwarzenegger’s remarks that sparked the controversy: "Call the Uber driver and take the laptop to Mzbel’s son because he was asking for it in an interview. Even if I die my son won't go to social media to ask for a laptop.



"Stop comparing me to broke people because none of my children will sit on social media and beg for a laptop. He said, ‘I am begging a tech company to buy me a laptop.’ That is an embarrassment.”



In reaction to Afia Schwarzenegger’s claims, Mzbel said: “Even people’s children I have bought laptops for them yet we have not made it public. You [Afia Schwarzenegger] are coming to tell me we need a laptop. Your Vietnam kids that you left them in my house, who taught them how to brush their teeth?

"Do you know how to train children? You went for an orphanage baby so you could beg for money from people. Are you a parent? My son was asking Tech companies to sponsor him with laptops to use for a review, that was what he was asking for.”



