Do you know that you disrespected Frema Opare, Ken Agyapong? - Nana Yaa Brefo asks Adwoa Safo

Media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has questioned the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, over how she behaved towards certain personalities in the country when she travelled to the United States of America (USA).

During the interview on Onua FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Yaa Brefo asked Adwoa Safo if she would accept the fact that she disrespected Assin Central MP, who is her baby daddy, Kennedy Agyapong, and Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, over reports that she ignored them while she was in the US.



In responding to the question, Adwoa Safo clarified that the reports about her failing to heed the calls of Kennedy and Frema Opare are mere rumours, and there is no iota of truth in the story.



The Dome Kwabenya MP went ahead to disclose that Kennedy Agyapong rendered an apology to her personally after the news became rife on social media.



During the interview, Nana Yaa Brefo asked, “You’re disrespectful because, according to reports, Frema Opare went to your residence in the US and stood there for hours but you didn’t mind her. Even your ex-husband, Ken Agyapong, who has been campaigning for you, also called during those times but you didn’t respond.”



Adwoa Safo then responded: “All those reports were not true, including Ken’s own. He even rendered an apology to me personally. All those issues were rumours, but people didn’t attempt to find out. There is no way I will not attend to Frema when she comes to my home. It's difficult for people to understand me on this matter."

It will be recalled that Adwoa Safo came under vehement criticism when she left the country to stay in the US for months without attending to parliamentary duties.



There were reports that efforts by Ken Agyapong and Frema Opare to get her back to the country proved futile when she failed to respond to them. However, she has denied such claims.



