'Do you pay for anything in this country?' – Bullgod slams ‘arrogant’ Akufo-Addo

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson (Bullgod)

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson known in showbiz circles as Bullgod has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over what he described as “arrogant” posture of the country’s leader in the midst of the economic crisis.

The president in an interview on OTEC FM in Kumasi mentioned that some utterances by some citizens appear to suggest that he is governing the country from a distance.



On the back of comments by the people of Kwabre to vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election due to poor road infrastructure in the area, the president said he was not threatened, adding that threats do not frighten him.



Making a submission on GhanaWeb TV’s E-Forum, an episode that focused on how the economic hardship is affecting creatives, Bullgod, a renowned artiste manager, slammed the president questioning the basis for his utterances.



The artiste manager without equivocation said he was irked by the posture and attempts by some sycophants to fight persons who criticize the president.



“You know the annoying bit? People sit back and say ‘why are you making this personal?’ What should we make it? This is personal, it’s affecting all of us. And when you mention Nana Addo’s name, they say ‘why are you mentioning his name?’ Is he not in the office?” Bullgod asked.



“The guy is so arrogant. He says we speak as if he doesn’t live in this country,” Bullgod continued. “Herh! Massa, you dey pay light bill? You dey pay for fuel? Don’t come dey talk the thing you dey talk. We bi kiddies; make we respect you. Talk make we respect you,” he said in Pidgin English – to wit, do you pay for utilities? Do you pay for anything in this country? You’re an elderly man; speak in a manner that courts respect.”

Meanwhile, Bullgod has called for the resignation or impeachment of the president for his abysmal performance. He told host Abrantepa that the economy has been badly managed and that calls for Finance Minister Ken Ofor-Attah should rather be directed at the president instead of the appointee.



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.











BB