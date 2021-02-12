Do you sell cocaine? – Former Sakawa kingpin questions Eugene Arhin over alleged properties

Kofi Amoateng popularly called Abusua is a self-professed former Sakawa kingpin

Kofi Amoateng popularly called Abusua, a self-professed former Sakawa kingpin is questioning how the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin was able to come about the many properties he is said to have acquired.

Mr Arhin’s wife, Gloria Assan Arhin in a divorce suit filed on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court listed several high-valued properties she and her husband have acquired over the period of their marriage.



Reactions to the divorce based on details in the suit have had people questioning whether the Director of Communications at the Presidency acquired the said properties within the last four years in his position.



Sharing his opinion in a YouTube interview with Oman Channel, Abusua who claims to be a former founding member of an occult group said he finds it difficult to believe that the Director of Communications at the Presidency could legitimately finance such high valued properties.

According to him, the revelation of the said properties in the divorce document feeds into the public perception of government officials pilfering state coffers.



“What work does he do, does he sell cocaine? How can a young man amass such wealth? We will not talk much but Ghanaians will judge on this in 2024,” he said.



