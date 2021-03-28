Do you snore? Try these natural tricks to stop it

Snoring disturbs a lot of people and a lot of relationships

Snoring is a natural but very disturbing phenomenon. It bothers a lot of people and in some extreme cases, brings little problems in relationships.

Why does it happen though?



Well, it can happen to anyone. When air flows through your throat while you breathe in your sleep, the relaxed tissues in your throat vibrate and cause harsh, irritating sounds; snoring. Sometimes, it happens when people sleep in the wrong positions or when one drinks alcohol too close to bedtime or sometimes from a cold or allergies.



It can be really embarrassing, especially if you happen to take a quick snooze in a public place (bus) and the snore decides to unknowingly creep up.



Or, you are woken up in the middle of the night because your loud snores woke your partner up on the first day of your honeymoon; now nobody will like that.



So, how do I reduce the possibility of this happening, in the most natural ways?

It will take a change in lifestyle and food. Here’s a few tricks:



Exercise:



Exercise regularly. Obesity or weight gain has been mentioned as one reason people snore because it increases the amount of tissue in your throat. Try exercising to stay in shape and reduce excess fat, while you reduce your intake of calories.



Sleep on your side:



Sleeping on your back when you are a ‘snorer’ is the worst decision you can ever make. It blocks your airways or makes them narrow.

Try sleeping on your side, with a pillow that keeps your head and spine aligned and make sure to get enough sleep.



Ginger and honey tea:



Ginger is a ‘magic fix’ for colds aside its many other health properties. It acts as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent and increases saliva secretion which soothes the throat and provides relief from snoring.



One in the morning and one before bedtime, that should do the trick!



Avoid alcohol:

Avoid taking alcohol especially late at night or before bed. It relaxes your muscles which include the muscle tissues in your throat and increases your chances of snoring.



Onions and Turmeric:



Onions are packed with antioxidants and have a natural decongestant property that can clear one’s nasal passages.



Adding more onions to your food may help clear up snoring. So does Turmeric, it has anti-inflammatory properties which can help combat inflamed nasal passages, soothe the throat and reduce snoring. Mix some turmeric powder in a glass of warm milk and drink 30 minutes before going to bed.



Drink more water:

Stay hydrated throughout the day to avoid a dry throat which will, in turn, reduce your chances of snoring.



Replace dairy milk with soy:



Soy milk does not promote congestion, and therefore is a good replacement for cow milk which increases the possibility of getting allergic reactions and can lead to swelling in the nasal passages.



Peppermint tea:



Peppermint has antispasmodic properties and anti-inflammatory properties that help the nasal airways and reduces snoring. Take in some peppermint tea or gargle some water with drops of peppermint essential oil before bed.