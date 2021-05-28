Do your checks before publication – Kwabena Kwabena to media

Kwabena Kwabena

Sensational Ghanaian High life artiste, Kwabena Kwabena has appealed to the media to stop making untrue publications about celebrities just because they want the traffic.

According to him, celebrities and musicians in particular have their careers as their source of livelihood and such falsehood dents their image and costs them jobs.



“The media should thoroughly investigate issues and news about celebrities before publishing them on the internet. We are trying to make a living out of our careers. It is good to want traffic alright but don’t make fake publications.



“Sometimes people want to destroy popular people and walk to the media and that is what happens to me most of the time,” he told Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive.

He noted that now, there is so much bad news on the internet about celebrities which is false “and that is bad.”



The singer shared that every musician is trying to build their craft and image “so when you hear something about yourself which is far from the truth, it affects your work.”



He advised media personalities to rather call celebrities and hear their sides on stories before making such news public