Doctar Cann wins big at 9th Foklex Media Awards

Doctar Cann won the ‘Entertainment Program Host of the Year’ in the Akan category for Greater Accra

The host of Ghana’s number one weekend entertainment show, Doctar Cann, christened Francis Cann has won the most sought after award at the 9th edition of the Foklex Media Awards.

The host of Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra proved himself to be the best at what he does and rose above his peers to win the ‘Entertainment Program Host of the Year’ in the Akan category, Greater Accra.



The radio personality who is winning this for the second time in a row was quite elated and appreciative of this recognition.



Speaking at the event, Doctar Cann said, “Such a huge win proves that indeed my good work in the industry is recognized. This award does not only come with the prestige but extra work. It means expectations are now very high of me and I promise to keep up the good work and contribute my quota to making the Ghanaian entertainment industry as vibrant as ever.”



He thanked organizers of the event for their initiative and for using their scheme to challenge industry players to go beyond what they think to be their limit. “These recognitions push us out of our comfort zones and urges us to provide our listeners with top notch programming,” he added.

Programmes Manager of Happy 98.9FM, Emmanuel Akrumah congratulating Doctar Cann said, “Cann’s unconventional approach to entertainment makes him stand out amongst his peers. He is always creating content for others to use and that is what a true radio personality does. He deserves this award and this is a win for all of us at Happy 98.9 FM. Congratulations once again to Doctar Cann and he should keep making us proud.”



On the Showbiz Xtra entertainment show, listeners are educated and entertained with varying degrees of music, entertainment news, interviews and analytical discussions centered around the Ghanaian music scene and its development.



Tune in to Happy 98.9 FM every Saturday from 6:00 am to 10:00 am to enjoy ‘Showbiz Xtra’ with Doctar Cann.

