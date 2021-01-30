Doctors have diagnosed me with end-stage heart failure - Psalm Adjeteyfio reveals

Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, who is better known as T.T for his role played in Ghanaian drama series ‘Taxi Driver’, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with end-stage heart failure.

According to T.T, he has been confined to his home as he cannot properly move about like before.



With the hope of surviving, he consistently takes his medication to stabilize his heart condition.



“…I’ve been told (by doctors) that these diseases I’m suffering are incurable but managed. One doctor told me if it were in the US, I would be on the waiting list for a heart transplant because a part of my heart has refused to function. The other way out is by taking drugs. For the past three years now, I have taken over 5000 assorted tablets and capsules,” he said in an interview with MzGee, monitored by GhanaWeb.



He further added: “…I was diagnosed with a heart failure and since then, I’ve been in my room most of the time. Sometimes two-three weeks, I don’t come out of my room. I’m always inside before the proper [imposed] lockdown came so I have been double-locked down.”



GhanaWeb earlier in 2018 reported on the poor health condition of the veteran actor when it revealed that he was battling with a heart enlargement condition.

Some of his colleagues in the movie industry, as well as benevolent individuals, have since donated items and monies to cushion him in these trying times.



“Diabetes recently set in and I have to cope with two deadly diseases. My doctors tell me these are age-related issues,” he revealed in his recent interview.



Watch the interview below:



